New dates set for three-day Fife festival

The Anstruther Harbour Festival returns in September.

The festival will take place between September 3-5.

The festival will include the flotilla to May Isle, featuring historic fishing vessels, as well as local and visiting boats.

There will be Muster trophies for furthest travelled boat, best dressed boat, smallest boat and oldest boat.

The festival will also include the popular ‘Fèis Chala An t-sruthair' – Anstruther’s original gaelic name – with traditional music and dance, a pipe band parade, ceilidhs and dance displays.

The Anster Fair will be full of craft and food stalls, kids entertainers and activities.