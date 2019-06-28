New discount shop opens in Fife

A new discount store has opened in Fife, taking the place left vacant at a former Poundworld unit.

One Below, a new UK discount brand from the original founders of Poundworld opened in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes, creating 20 local retail jobs.

The store in Glenrothes will be the new brand’s second to open in the area, following a recent opening in Kirkcaldy at Fife Central Retail Park earlier in the month.

The new chain is the first discount store in the UK to sell everything for £1 and under.

Many of the former Poundworld staff who lost their jobs when the old Glenrothes shop went into administration in 2018 have been given new employment at the One Below store.

One Below sells over 5,000 products, with prices starting at as little as 29p. The store stocks a wide range of items across 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and gardening.

The new brand is being independently financed and launched by father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards (36) and Christopher Edwards Senior. The businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

Christopher Edwards (36) managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “It’s great to be opening in Glenrothes and we believe The Kingdom centre will be a great location for us.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the response at our Kirkcaldy store so we’re hoping that our new store in Glenrothes will be just as popular.

“One Below is the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for £1 or less, with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.

“We look forward to helping local shoppers to save on a variety of their favourite products.”

