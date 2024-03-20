New dog grooming business opens its doors in Kirkcaldy town centre

Kirkcaldy’s pet owners have a new place to go when their dogs are in need of a clip and trim.
By Callum McCormack
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Andy has run the business from his home in Dunbar but will now move to the Lang Toun (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Andy has run the business from his home in Dunbar but will now move to the Lang Toun (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Nose2Tail opened its doors to its first customers this week. Located at 20A Hunter Street, it is run by Andy Bryson who has recently relocated to the Lang Toun from Dunbar, where he had originally run the business from his home.

Whilst it’s easy to think of dog grooming as an exercise in dog fashion, Andy said that the procedure is essential for their comfort and health.

He explained: “Owners are getting dogs groomed for the comfort and health of their pet. It’s also about reassuring the customer that I am there for the dog, I’m not there to just zip your dog and take your money. I’m there to help them to help.”

Andy also highlights that each dog has its own unique needs.

He said: “Small dogs might not necessarily need groomed as in clipped, but they need their nails clipped to prevent health issues – what can happen is the nail can curl and as it curls it can dig into their pad.”

Andy previously worked as an area training manager for Timpsons before taking on a career change in 2016. After considering dog walking and boarding, Andy decided to undertake the qualifications necessary to become a dog groomer.

He said: “I sat my City and Guilds - which you don’t have to – but to me it's a good thing to say that I am proficient at my job. It gives clients confidence that you know what you are doing.”

