New drama ensemble to bring movie magic to Buckhaven

A new Buckhaven community drama ensemble are set to hit the stage for the first time – showcasing some of the best local talent.

The Buckhind Players will be performing hits from classic films and musicals at ‘A Night at the Movies’, held at the Buckhaven Community Centre on September 21.

The show will be raising money for the ensemble’s pantomime later this year. The group hope to keep ticket prices down, so local families who might struggle to afford a night out at other shows around Fife, can attend.

It will be the first time the group – and some of its members – perform on stage.

“It will showcase the talent we’ve got,” said Councillor Ryan Smart, who formed the ensemble earlier this year.

“It’s all local people, some of whom haven’t been on stage before. But we have some amazing singers. There’s a huge amount of talent in our area. We’ve have people who have never been on stage but have dreamt of it.

“I’ve been shocked at the professionalism and the level of talent. Some people could be placed in a West End show, they are that good.”

The Buckhind Players has grown since it was launched and now has around 20 members, although people who would like to perform on stage, or even just help out behind the scenes, are still being urged to get in touch.

Cllr Smart said the group has also had a lot of support from the community and thanked those who have come forward to help out, including the Corra Foundation and the team at the Buckhaven Community Centre.

For now, the ensemble are focusing on the upcoming show, which will feature songs from everything from James Bond to Disney.

“We’re all really positive and looking forward to it,” said Cllr Smart. “I’m nervous, but excited nervous. I’m so proud of the guys.

“One woman said she would have never dreamed of it. We’ve built up her confidence so much.”

‘A Night at the Movies’ will be held at Buckhaven Community Centre on September 21, beginning at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 each and can be purchased from the centre or by contacting the group on its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/BuckhindPlayers.