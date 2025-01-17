Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new drop-in session for anyone interested in fostering, adoption, kinship, and supported lodgings is set to take place next month.

Run by Fife Council’s family based care team, it is a chance to meet and chat with foster carers, adopters and social workers. The event takes place at the Kingdom Shopping Centre next to WH Smith, Glenrothes, starting on Monday, February 3 and running until Saturday 8th from 10:00am to 6:00pm each day. More details at www.foster.fife.scot.

James Ross, head of children and families and criminal justice, said: “Becoming a foster carer or adopting can seem like a big life choice, so we’re excited to give everyone the chance to speak with real foster carers, adopters and supported lodgings providers, ask questions and hear about real experiences.

“There are a lot of options if you’re interested in helping local children and young people in Fife. We provide a lot of support to all our carers through competitive financial packages, local support groups, and continuous support from our staff.

Fife Council has just over 200 fostering households (Pic: Pexels/Pixabay)

“If you could offer a Fife child or young person a safe, secure and supportive home environment to give them a chance to enjoy their youth, build their confidence and become independent, then we need you. You can make the world of difference to our local children!”

The role was described as “challenging” and “satisfying” by one foster carer.

Myrna Venters said “I never imagined I would foster. I had my own family, so it didn’t really cross my mind. It was a council advertising campaign that inspired me to find out what was involved. But it took me over a year before I decided I was ready to go ahead. Since then, I’ve never looked back and here I am still fostering over 20 years later.

“It’s been challenging at times but overall, it’s been so satisfying watching the children grow and mature. Some of the children I first fostered are now grown up with families of their own.”

Fife Council currently has just over 200 fostering households, who support children and young people in a variety of ways.

Children can be fostered from birth until their 18th birthday, with new legislation supporting young people to stay with their former foster carer until they are 21. Supported lodgings is council scheme providing in-home accommodation and support to young people 16 and over who are leaving care or facing homelessness.