New drop-in sessions for Fifers with hearing loss issues
National charity, RNID, is bringing its Near You service to the Kingdom with drop-in sessions run in association with OnFife, which runs the region’s theatres, museum and art galleries. They start on Wednesday (July 10) from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Jennie Lee Library, in the Lochgelly Centre.
At the session, trained RNID volunteers, will provide free hearing aid maintenance. This includes new batteries and tubing, hearing checks, plus information and support on living with hearing loss. No appointments are needed. For more visit www.rnid.org.uk/volunteering or contact Hugh Donaghy, development manager for RNID in Scotland at [email protected] or 07713622462.
Melissa O’Neill, service manager for Scotland, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our first sessions and working with local volunteers and partners, including the NHS audiology department, and Onfife to support people with hearing loss. We welcome anyone to drop in from the community to meet our friendly volunteers, receive free hearing checks, hearing aid maintenance and information.”
RNID is also looking for more volunteers across Fife to support local sessions. They will be given full training and expenses and can make a real difference for people with hearing loss in their local area. The charity welcomes people from any background, with any level of experience who have a couple of hours to spare.As the number of local volunteers grow, RNID Near You will be available at additional locations coming soon at other Onfife venues, our on-line.
