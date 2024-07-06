New drop-in sessions for Fifers with hearing loss issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new service to support Fifers who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus is set to launch.

National charity, RNID, is bringing its Near You service to the Kingdom with drop-in sessions run in association with OnFife, which runs the region’s theatres, museum and art galleries. They start on Wednesday (July 10) from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Jennie Lee Library, in the Lochgelly Centre.

At the session, trained RNID volunteers, will provide free hearing aid maintenance. This includes new batteries and tubing, hearing checks, plus information and support on living with hearing loss. No appointments are needed. For more visit www.rnid.org.uk/volunteering or contact Hugh Donaghy, development manager for RNID in Scotland at [email protected] or 07713622462.

Melissa O’Neill, service manager for Scotland, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our first sessions and working with local volunteers and partners, including the NHS audiology department, and Onfife to support people with hearing loss. We welcome anyone to drop in from the community to meet our friendly volunteers, receive free hearing checks, hearing aid maintenance and information.”

The event takes place at the Lochgelly Centre (Pic: Google Maps)