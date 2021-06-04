New East Neuk app and website launched

The East Neuk has a new website and app.

Visitors and locals alike have begun accessing the new East Neuk Now website (eastneuknow.com) and app, a newly developed digital home for all things East Neuk, for the latest real-time local news, events and deals; to attractions, shopping, food and drink, clubs, schools, visitor services and much more.

As the Covid lock-down eases and people are once again able to get out and about, it means that accurate, up-to-date information be easily found and readily available for planning a day or an evening out with friends and family, or even a weekend away.

The app and website are free for both users accessing information, and for those posting details about their businesses, organisations, and events/activities.

Businesses, sightseeing and activity venues, community organisations – anybody in the East Neuk welcoming members, visitors, and participants to their premises and halls – can create a listing for themselves by going to: www.eastneuknowmanager.com.

Funded by the Scottish Parliament, and managed by Visit East Neuk, a tourism development/support organisation, East Neuk Now is being promoted on social media sites, with business support provided via prominent signage, window stickers for businesses, and other media.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership chief officer Phil Prentice said: “We are delighted to support East Neuk Now with the launch of these superb digital platforms. They are a tremendous showcase for businesses and communities in a fabulous part of the country.