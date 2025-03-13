New era for Martin & Co in Kirkcaldy after retiral of long-serving owner

A lettings agency in Kirkcaldy closed following the retiral of its long-serving owner has been taken over.

Martin & Co’s office in St Clair Street has been taken on by Grant Simpson who has the property’ company’s franchise in Cupar.

The move comes just days after Nora Sinclair announced her retiral after 25 years at the helm, during which time she ran offices in Cupar, Dunfermline, and Kinross.

After running his family’s trade and retail sales businesses for more than three decades, Mr Simpson acquired the Martin & Co Cupar business in 2021, having tried retirement and getting bored after only three months.

He said: “I spent time managing my own buy-to-lets and doing some property developments, but I was always keen on getting into the lettings side of estate agency as I knew how resilient and rewarding it was. The helping hand, quality of support and knowledge base that the Martin & Co franchise model provides made joining the brand an easy choice. I’ve never looked back since.”

Mr Simpson grew up in Angus but spent a lot of time in Cupar, Kirkcaldy and in Fife when he was younger as his father was a regular entrant on the Highland Games circuit.

“Once I saw that the Martin & Co business at Kirkcaldy was for sale, I looked into it straight away as it’s a town I’m so familiar with. I could see at once that it was a superb opportunity, so I went for it.” he added.

Kevin Davidson-Hall, Martin & Co’s man in Scotland said “We are delighted to be supporting Grant Simpson with his acquisition of our Kirkcaldy business.

West Fife is one of Scotland’s property hotspots with analysts reporting record house price inflation; last year saw average property values in West Fife and Kinross rise by17.5%. Rental growth has been strong too.

“Quality of life is attracting homemakers and investors alike to the area. Kirkcaldy is a great place to be, whether as a location for business, or as a place to live and make a home. Exciting plans for future development will make this area an even more attractive destination in coming years.

“With record levels of activity, we are certain that new peaks will be climbed by Grant and his team and to our having more and more happy clients at both Cupar and in Kirkcaldy.”