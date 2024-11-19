Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition which showcases Kirkcaldy’s music scene has been unveiled at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Live In The Lang Toun showcases the work of photographer, Cath Ruane, and features local and touring bands on stage at the Kings Theatre as well as images from the recording studio.

The exhibition in the foyer is complemented with a display of vintage cameras in the Spinning Top cafe - and all are free to view.

Cath, originally from Altrincham, near Manchester, was in full-time employment when lockdown began. While working from home had advantages, she found herself stuck at a makeshift desk, staring at several computer screens and missing human connection— and decided to swap office life for college campus and completed her HND in photography at Fife College’s Dunfermline campus.

Singer-songwriter Hannah Aldridge on stage at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Live In The Lang Toun is her first exhibition outside of college, and it showcases local bands such as Samsara from Leven, The Ghost Train from Kirkcaldy, and renowned blues guitarist Dave Arcari.

It also features American singer-songwriter Hannah Aldridge and her band at the Kings, plus Puddles Pity Party - one of the biggest names yet to appear at the Esplanade venue. The exhibition features her original photography and her experimentation with various techniques to create unique visuals.

Cath, who now lives in the Lang Toun, said: “Kirkcaldy has an amazing live music scene, and I’m excited to share an exhibition that celebrates the bands, the incredible people, and the fantastic venues that make it so special. There’s something truly mesmerising about musicians as they get lost in their performances, and I hope these images capture the magic of those moments.

“The venues that give local bands a chance to shine, along with bringing in some well-known names, really need our support. Grassroots venues are facing tough times and can’t survive without audiences.” She added: “All the images in this exhibition are based on original photographs taken in Kirkcaldy. Some use alternative printing techniques on different materials, while others are more traditional. Some images might spark a “love it or hate it” moment, but I hope they all inspire thought.” The cameras in the cafe show how the tools of the photographer have changed over the decades - from Instamatics and Polaroids to a Kodak box Brownie

> Live In The Lang Toun is free to view at the theatre and runs until February 28.