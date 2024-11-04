New exhibition showcases work of young photographers and Kirkcaldy community

A new photo exhibition at the Argos Community Centre in Templehall, Kirkcaldy, will showcase the work of young local photographers.

It features photos of Templehall and its people, and will open on November 12 at 6:00pm. It will then run between 5:00pm-8:00pm every Tuesday until December 3.

Along with photographer, Ben Douglas, who is also a project officer with Youth Space Fife, Gordon Forbes, Fife Council’s local development officer for the area, has been helping the young people with the project.

Gordon said: “The Argos centre will close its doors for the final time at the end of the year. The young people wanted to put this exhibition together to show life from their perspective; how they see and view the area and the people. It’s also a great chance for the locals to get together to share stories and reminisce about the centre which has been at the heart of the community for many years.”

Clare Penman, Youth Space Fife Project Assistant and some of the young photographers. (Pic: Submitted)

People will also be able to share their thoughts about life in Templehall which will help to shape future services and developments in the area. On the opening night, there will also be an information event about the planning application for the new community hub, which will replace the Argos Centre.

