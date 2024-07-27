New face at Fife theatre puts local people centre stage
The genial Australian – recently appointed venue manager at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre – is keen to engage with as many people from the area as possible.
Tony wants to strengthen the many ties that already exist between the venue and local performers and theatregoers.
He said: “The Adam Smith has always enjoyed a great reputation for delivering high-quality entertainment and also for working closely with local music, drama and dance groups.”
The venue reopened last September following a three-year project and major investment by Fife Council to turn what was a traditional civic theatre into a modern creative hub.
The facility – run by cultural charity OnFife – includes a refurbished foyer, new-look café/bar and revamped auditorium. It also has spaces for community use including the new Design Suite facility.
A key focus currently for Tony is the celebrations being planned for October to mark 125 years since the theatre was opened by Fife-born philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Also on the horizon is this year’s Adam Smith pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, which is one of the town’s seasonal – and cultural – highlights.
Attracting more creative individuals and organisations to the Design Suite is another priority for Tony.
He’ll also be helping support the work promoting the Adam Smith as a venue for private events, from conferences to business meetings and weddings to birthday parties.
Tony, who joined OnFife in 2018, has lived in the UK for 20 years, having previously worked in a variety of theatre roles in Australia.
The Adam Smith is the fourth OnFife venue where Tony has worked – having previously been venue manager at Lochgelly Centre, Rothes Hall and Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall.
He said: “Each OnFife venue has its own distinctive identity but all are heavily invested in their own communities.
“We’re looking forward to developing all those long-running relationships that we have, so we can ensure the widest possible community involvement.”
