New faces popping up in Kinghorn for annual Scarecrow Trail
The annual Scarecrow Trail organised by Kinghorn in Bloom returns this week, launching on Saturday, August 10.
The popular event gives locals the chance to make their own scarecrows and display them for all to see.
Individuals, groups and businesses have once again been invited to enter scarecrows for the trail.
Their efforts will be on show in front gardens, windows and at viewpoints from Saturday until Sunday, August 18.
Both local residents and visitors can buy a map of the scarecrows’ locations and a voting form for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op on the High Street. All proceeds from these will go to Kinghorn in Bloom.
The public can then vote for their favourite scarecrow in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.
