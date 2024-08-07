The Great Train Robbery won the business/club award at the 2023 Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail.

The creativity of the people of Kinghorn will be on display over the coming weeks as some new characters can be seen around the village.

The annual Scarecrow Trail organised by Kinghorn in Bloom returns this week, launching on Saturday, August 10.

The popular event gives locals the chance to make their own scarecrows and display them for all to see.

Individuals, groups and businesses have once again been invited to enter scarecrows for the trail.

Their efforts will be on show in front gardens, windows and at viewpoints from Saturday until Sunday, August 18.

Both local residents and visitors can buy a map of the scarecrows’ locations and a voting form for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op on the High Street. All proceeds from these will go to Kinghorn in Bloom.

The public can then vote for their favourite scarecrow in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.