The route – Fife 191 – was launched in Leven which is one of the suggested stops, and from spring 2024 will be accessible by train, making it an even more appealing destination for visitors.

Fife 191 has been developed to encourage visitors and locals to explore the Kingdom and experience the great variety the region has to offer. It is a circular route and highlights 22 locations along the way including a mix of towns, villages and attractions.

Whether you want to explore Fife’s rich history at one of the many castles and historic locations, watch out for wildlife on the coast or in the countryside, learn about local heritage at one of the museums, have a round of golf on some world-famous courses, discover the vibrant arts and culture scene, or try something different like creating gin, there’s something for everyone.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning with Eddie Duncan, from Rosyth, at Leven Prom. (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning, said: “We are lucky to have so many fantastic places to visit in Fife and Fife 191 is another great way of helping visitors and locals to make the most of the Kingdom. We hope it will encourage visitors to stay and spend more time in Fife, enjoying popular destinations like Dunfermline and St Andrews as well as more of our less well-known places.”

The route is on a dedicated website www.fife191.com and features an interactive map with 360 degree photos of each location plus videos so you can explore before you go. The site also includes useful information such as where to find EV charging points, toilets and car parks. The online map also links to local businesses offering services such as accommodation and food and drink.

Fife has a good public transport network and all the places on the Fife 191 are accessible by bus, some by train as well. Lots of them are on national cycle routes too, and if you like to walk many of them are on the Fife Coastal Path or Fife Pilgrim Way.