New Fife band receive ‘amazing’ response to debut single

A new Leven band is set for its first official gig, after its debut track was viewed tens of thousands of times online.

We Cry Wolf’s new single, Nothing But Silence, has been watched more than 27,000 times on Facebook.

The band – guitarists Shawn Logie and Craig Thomson, bass player Lee Greenhorn, drummer Billy Underwood and singer Mark Frail – will hit the Silverburn Festival stage this weekend.

The five friends have been part of various local bands in the past, including Break the Butterfly and Ruthless Young Souls, and played together, but this marks their first time releasing material as a band.

Nothing But Silence earned an “amazing” response online, and now the group are looking ahead to the future.

“We’re really happy with the response,” said Craig. “It’s hard coming from different bands – it’s quite scary to do a new project or new band because you don’t want it to fail.”

“Thanks to everyone for listening to the song and sharing it,” said Mark. The band also thanked producer Bruce Rintoul and Laura McKinlay, who provided the string section for the song.

We Cry Wolf are now aiming to get back in the studio before Christmas to record a follow-up single, as well as book more gigs.

Billy said there have been a lot of requests for gigs, including interest from outside Scotland.

The five members have funded the work themselves, and are keen to make the band a success.

“We’re not doing it for a laugh,” said Lee. Mark added: “We’ve not got a lot of time – we’re all busy. So when we’re doing our stuff, we want to do it right. This is a wee bit more than a hobby.”

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Shaun. “I’m chomping at the bit to get going. Roll on Silveburn.”

For more information about the band, search for We Cry Wolf on Facebook.