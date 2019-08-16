New Fife call centre hailed for jobs boost

Kirkcaldy’s newest jobs boost was hailed this week, with the official launch of the VeriCall contact centre.

Occupying the old Havelock building at John Smith Business Park, the new firm is creating more than 200 jobs.

Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation unveils a plaquee with founder Adam Taylor. Picture: George McLuskie

And Ivan McKee, Scottish Government Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation formally opened VeriCall’s new premises on Tuesday.

In May this year, VeriCall announced plans to move to Kirkcaldy after the company was awarded a £1m Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

VeriCall will create 209 full-time, permanent jobs over the next two years, all of which will meet the Scottish Living Wage of £9 per hour.

VeriCall also announced that directory enquiries operator, 118 118, is the company’s first major client.

Speaking after the launch, Mr McKee said: “In May, Scottish Enterprise awarded VeriCall a £1 million Scottish Enterprise grant to support them to grow, innovate and create new jobs.

“I was delighted to officially open their new flagship contact centre in Kirkcaldy and welcome the 209 jobs new jobs that are being created.”

VeriCall has attributed its growth to recognising that consumers increasingly wish to engage with businesses via social media or direct messaging services.

Adam Taylor, managing director of VeriCall, said: “We have been delighted by the quality, enthusiasm and dedication of the team we have been able to put together in a short space of time. This, coupled with the support of Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, confirms the decision taken to use Fife as our launchpad to growth was the correct choice.”

Scottish Enterprise provide RSA grants to investment projects that will create and safeguard employment in selected areas of Scotland. Scottish Enterprise worked in partnership with Fife Council to attract VeriCall to the Kingdom, fending off competition from other UK locations.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “VeriCall has shown a real commitment to Kirkcaldy since moving to the town earlier this year, and I understand its initial recruitment process has proven to be successful. Scottish Enterprise looks forward to continuing its productive working relationship with VeriCall and attracting similar companies to locate in Fife.”

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, added: “I am more than pleased that VeriCall has established its headquarters in Kirkcaldy.

“The Scottish Government and Fife Council set up the Fife Task Force to assist the mid-Fife area, following local job losses. Part of that work involved providing ready to go premises in John Smith Business Park, alongside other technology firms.”

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “It is great to see companies like VeriCall establishing themselves in the town. Thanks must go to Scottish Enterprise for their £1 million grant to help support the development and growth of this centre.”