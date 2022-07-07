New Fife coast safety  group fundraises for defibrillator

Coastwatch West Fife, based at Aberdour’s Silver Sands, is currently fundraising for a defibrillator - and hopes to establish a permanent lookout station at Silver Sands Beach

Launched in March, it supports the work of HM Coastguard as well as lifeguards stationed at the beach during the summer.

Annabelle Ewing MSP for Cowdenbeath, visited recently, and paid tribute to the group’s work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Karen Seivwright, Bob Mercer (trainees), Annabelle Ewing MSP, Craig Somerville (Station Manager), Peter Franklin (Secretary), Jade Winn (Trainee).

She said: “It has already attracted a great deal of interest and is now very much on the map.

“This is a really exciting and important venture and I wish everyone involved with Coastwatch West Fife all the very best for the future.”

The group is also looking for more volunteers to sign up.

Craig Somerville, station manager, said: “We look forward to providing training in first aid and mental health first aid as well as mini-medics awareness courses which teaches the basics of first aid to children.

“The first target will be our own members but we are looking to open that up to the public and other organisations.”The group has already been accepted as probationary members of the Sea Safety Group with HM Coastguard.