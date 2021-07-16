New Fife community lottery launches

A number of businesses are selling tickets.

Together Levenmouth have been busy delivering Levenmouth Community Lottery tickets to businesses across the Levenmouth area.

The lottery is being launched to build funds in the community chest; a pot of money that will allow Levenmouth community groups access to grant funding to carry out activities, events or buy items for their groups within the community.

Tickets cost £1, of which the retailer earns a 10 per cent commission on their ticket sales, 45 per cent will go into the community chest fund, 25 per cent goes into the prize fund with the remaining 20 per cent going into running costs and VAT. The tickets will also be available to buy on the Together Levenmouth website and the hub on the High Street in Leven after it opens, but the team are encouraging the community to buy from their local stockist to support our local businesses in the Levenmouth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first live draw will be broadcast on social media on Friday, July 30, on both Facebook and Instagram with the first draw taking place at Premier One Stop Shop on Wellesley Road, Methil.

Stockists are: Stuart's on Leven Road, Lundin Links, Durie Street, Leven, College Street, Buckhaven, Methilhaven Rd , Methil, Harbour view, Lower Methil, and High street, Leven; Torrie Taverns; Agenda, Scoonie Road, Leven; The Sunbeam, Jordan Lane, Kennoway; The Windsor Hotel, High Street, Leven; Premier One Stop Shop, Wellesley Road, Methil; Usave, Main street, Methilhill; The Auld Hoose, Milton Road, Windygates; Cooks Café, High Street , Lower Methil; Key Store, Mavis Bank, Buckhaven; Hometown Treats, College Street, Buckhaven; Millerfield Store, New Road, Kennoway; Nisa Local, Methilhaven Road, Methil; The Perfect Scoop, Main Road, East Wemyss; Ahmed Bros, Sandwell Street, Buckhaven; Premier Store, Leven Road, Lundin Links; Silverburn Park, Largo Road, Leven; Taj Food Store, Randolph Street, Buckhaven and Craig Boyd Hairdressers, Durie Street, Leven.

The draws will continue live at 3pm every Friday via social media at a different local business every week. To find out more information about the lottery visit – www.togetherlevenmouth.co.uk – or look for Levenmouth Community Lottery on Facebook or Instagram and Levenmouth Lottery on twitter.