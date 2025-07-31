New Fife festival celebrates diversity and potential of seaweed

Seaweed is the focus of a new festival taking place in a range of venues across Fife later this year.

Running from September 6-14, the Fife Seaweed Fest programme includes workshops and events themed around seaweed foraging, food, composting, art and craft.

The festival has been instigated by three local seaweeders with different areas of expertise, and it is a celebration of the diversity and potential of seaweed and its role in coastal ecology and climate change.

“Our aim is to offer people surprising insights into the wonderful world of seaweed,” said forager and chef, Jayson Byles, founder of East Neuk Seaweed and one of three organisers of the festival along with Amanda Root, compost researcher and artist, Cally Nurse.

The programme has events for all ages and abilities including guided foraging and tasting walks on East Neuk coast, art and craft activities, performance and film.

A special exhibition of seaweed-inspired artworks by artists from across Scotland will be on show at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther from September 1-28.

Some events are free or subsidised, thanks to funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund, Fife Strategic Events Fund, Scottish Seaweed Industry Association, Tayport Settlement Trust and Fife Charities Trust. Methilhill Seaweed Fun Day is part of the Village Creative programme run by Heids and Herts Scotland and funded by the Fife Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, managed by Fife Voluntary Action with support from the Scottish Government.

See the full programme at www.fifeseaweedfest.com