New Fife Flyers’ book is labour of love for fan John

Fife Flyers: On This Day anthology has been a labour of love for long-standing supporter John Ross - and it finally hit the bookshelves earlier this month.

Over 700 pages, he recalls the games and players which made the headlines on dates across every decade of the club.

The end result is a snapshot in time of the UK’s oldest, and most decorated, ice hockey clubs - and a book that will appeal to fans across the generations.

John Ross with his new book on Fife Flyers

John began work shortly after lockdown, and immersed himself in the archives of the Fife Free Press and hockey magazines to uncover a treasure trove of information and statistics.

Said John: “It was never intended as a full history - that is another project, and one that should be done.

“I did it from a personal interest - a labour of love.

On This Day - a new book which celebrates 80-plus years of Fife Flyers

“I was doing historical articles for the programme and was keen to do a book on the club.

“Five years ago I was able to take early retirement and that gave me the time to do the research and put together the anthology.”

The book features stories, game reports and memories tied into calendar dates across each decade, and theory are packed with many great players of the past.

“It will appeal to fans across the generations - whether they followed the team in its current EIHL era or were rinkside during the Heineken days or before that,” added John.

“They will recognise the names of lots of players and successes of great teams. That’s the strength of the book.

“When I started, there was so much I didn’t know about the club. That history is Flyers’ unique selling point - there is so much to reflect on and celebrate. No other club in the UK can match it.”

Proceeds are being donated to CHAS.