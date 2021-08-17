New Fife litter picking group hosts official launch event in Burntisland Links this week
New Fife litter picking group, Keep Fife Tidy, successfully hosted its official launch event in Burntisland Links this week.
The group, not content with making only Kirkcaldy a better place to stay, has branched out to surrounding towns to tackle any unsightly rubbish left by inconsiderate litterers.
The members filled six bags in total with litter and other rubbish, as well as other larger items that were blighting the area.
Peter Docherty, the group’s founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort.
"Before we could even get started we hit some setbacks as a couple of our team members got on the wrong train on their way to Burntisland.
"They ended up getting off the train at Edinburgh Gateway Station and getting another train back to Burntisland.
"We're now looking for more volunteers to come join us and suggest areas in the region for clean up events.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepKirkcaldyTidy.