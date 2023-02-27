Kennoway Pump Track has been confirmed as the venue for the British Pump Track Series.

Staged over five rounds at tracks across Britain, it sees riders from across the country competing in various categories, with participants ranging from 10-years-old upwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round one is due to kick-off in St Albans on Sunday, April 30, but the new pump track near the Sandy Brae Centre in Kennoway will play host to round two on Sunday, June 11.

Kennoway Pump Track

The fully flood-lit facility, which was created after a tremendous community effort, can be used by mountain bike, BMX, skateboard, rollerblade and scooter rides, inline skaters and wheelchair users, and has proven very popular with locals and visitors alike since it was officially opened last July.

Gavin Harrower, from Kennoway Pump Track, said: “We discussed the potential for regional or national events at the initial stages of planning for the track around three years ago but cannot believe this has happened so quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great event to bring to Kennoway and the Levenmouth area and we look forward to working closely with event organisers and Fife Council to ensure this event reflects well on the area.

“We intend to work with local riders to hopefully have a few local representatives from Levenmouth riding at this event, including a couple of Kennoway-based riders, so it would be great to see the public come out and support this and cheer them on.”

The event coincides with Kennoway Carnival Day, which is sure to attract large crowds to the town.

“It really should showcase the community spirit in the area and we’d love to see people take the time to visit the Pump Track event and the main Carnival all on the same day,” Gavin added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Pump Track Series events are run by Gravity Events, on behalf of British Cycling, and are described as the “most inclusive races ever” in the sport by organisers.

No race licences are required and riders can compete with bikes from 20” upwards, although all riders need a helmet and their shoulders need to be covered.

Riders will have a morning practice to get used to the tracks before embarking on five timed runs, with Tag Heuer beams ensuring the more accurate timing available.

A spokesperson for the organisers said of the Kennoway leg: “We’re stoked to be able to put this on with the help of the local community who have a great passion for this new facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The near £200,000 cost of the pump track was funded through a range of sources including sportscotland’s Cycling Facilities Fund, Fife Council, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, Velux, Technip FMC and Together Levenmouth.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “The pump track has been truly a great addition to what we’ve got to offer here in Levenmouth, and I’m delighted to see such a high-profile national event coming here this summer.