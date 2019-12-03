New Fife support group for Waspi women

Women affected by changes to the pension age can find support at a new Waspi group.

Changes to the state pension age were made in 1995 and then 2011, impacting millions of women across the UK, which led to the foundation of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi).

Now a group has been set up covering Levenmouth, Glenrothes and north east Fife, with women who have been or will be affected being urged to join the campaign.

“There is no support group in this part of Fife,” said Rhona Cunningham, co-ordinator for the group.

“Lots of people in my age range are impacted by it. It’s time to ramp our voices up.”

The first meeting of the new group will be this evening (Wednesday) at the Morrisons in Glenrothes.

Rhona believes there must be at least 25,000 women in the area who have been impacted by the changes, including herself.

The former Fife Gingerbread chief set up a Facebook page for women in a similar situation after leaving the charity.

She hopes that the group will join the campaign and raise awareness of what the Waspi group wants.

“We’re asking for a fair transition and for compensation for the women who have been affected,” Rhona said.

“To reach your 50s and then find out your pension age has been moved up is too much. I want to create an active Fife branch and get some political support.”

The new group will meet from 6.30-7.30pm. Ask for the group at the services desk.