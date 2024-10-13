Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Fife’s biggest theatres has a new manager at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie McKenzie is in charge at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes which is run by OnFife.

She will be welcoming some top acts this autumn – but local people remain front and centre in her plans. Jackie is keen to ensure the community enjoys all the venue has to offer, and not just the bright lights and big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I really want to see the venue being at the heart of the community – not just a theatre, but a focal point that offers something for everyone.There’s a great sense of community in Glenrothes and we want to support that in any way we can – and we need to do it in a way that works for people.”

Rothes Halls new manager Jackie McKenzie (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Jackie is leading a full-time team of nine, boosted by casual staff at busy times, which include shows in the auditorium.

Among the upcoming attractions are comedy sketch sensations Weegie Hink Ae That? on 19 October and a fun-filled Rothes Halloween for 3-8 year olds on 26 October. Musical highlights include Sixties’ favourites The Manfreds on 19 October.

“I like the variation – no two days are the same – and I love dealing with people and being able to offer them a great service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always been involved in hospitality and events in some shape or form,” says Jackie, who previously worked at Blair Castle in Perthshire, Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh and Murrayshall Country Estate near Perth.

Jackie worked first as a waitress and later as a chef in her formative years near York before moving to Scotland 16 years ago.

As mum of four daughters, Jackie – who lives in Glenrothes – was a regular visitor to the Rothes Halls’ library and café before taking up her post.

Jackie is keen to promote both those assets widely, as well as the FifeSpace and PhotoSpace galleries, Cryptic Kingdom escape room and the venue’s study spaces and meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our vision is that everyone uses the venue – whether it’s seeing a show, accessing a computer or holding an after-school club,” says Jackie. “We’re here to be an asset to the community.”

Rothes Halls has already been helping out families with a small pop-up shop where parents can drop off or pick up items of school wear.

Says Jackie: “Life can be challenging at the moment, so if I can help to make people happier, then that’s a win for everyone.”