New Fife vintage festival to become annual event

Cupar town centre was grooving to classic tunes from the ‘50s at the weekend, as the town hosted its first vintage festival.

Residents and visitors on Crossgate on Saturday would have taken a step back in time, as the street was packed with classic cars and scooters, and stalls. Meanwhile, a stalls were selling vintage gear in the Corn Exchange.

Some people got right into the swing of things, donning retro clothes and grooving and jiving to the music.

Cupar Vintage Festival was organised by Kirstie Cornwall, owner of the Lady Jane Hair and Beauty shop, who said she was on a “high” after the event.

“It was better than what I thought it was going to be,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was amazing, I loved it.

“People came from everywhere. There were a lot of people who got dressed up.”

Kirstie had organised similar events in Dundee and St Andrews in the past, but this was the first one held in Cupar. She is already planning for next year’s event, and has booked Saturday, August 1, 2020 for the second event.

And Kirstie hopes to now make the vintage festival an annual event, always on the first Saturday in August.

“Everyone has come back with so much positive feedback,” she added. “When I saw it all coming together it was fantastic. We want to make it bigger.”

“I want to thank everyone. Derek, the DJ, was awesome. He was hilarious and got the crowd going the whole day. My team, Prudence and Louise, as well.”