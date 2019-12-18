New Fife Waspi team to fight for pension equality

Members of a new support group for women affected by changes to the pension age have vowed to ‘roll up their sleeves’ and fight for equality.

Waspi East Fife, which takes in Levenmouth, Glenrothes and north east Fife, was formed two weeks ago, when around 20 women attended the first meeting.

Carole Archibald, membership director for Waspi, attended the meeting and told the new members about the history of the campaign and what it intends to achieve.

“It went well,” said chair Rhona Cunningham.

“There was nearly 20 people there, which is good considering it was mainly promoted through Facebook.

“There are a good handful who have agreed to roll up their sleeves and do whatever to keep the profile of the campaign high.

“There was one woman, she is broken. She doesn’t have enough money to retire without a pension. There are some of them doing physical jobs when they shouldn’t be.

“It’s crazy.”

Following the meeting, the group contacted all the candidates who were standing in the General Election in north east Fife to ask for their support, which three of the four candidates did.

The group hopes to meet again in February and attract new members.

Rhona said the response at the next meeting will “depend on the political climate”.

“Our case is about maladministration of the changes and getting a fair transition,” said Rhona, explaining the reason that the new group was started.

“It’s not about getting the pension age back to 60. It’s about equality.”

For more information, search for ‘WASPI Glen Leven and NE Fife’ on Facebook.