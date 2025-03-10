New figures reveal just a handful of asylum seekers in Fife get financial help

Just five asylum seekers in Fife were receiving some form of financial support from the government in the final quarter of 2024.

That figure is also down from the previous total, according to Home Office figures.

All were receiving Section 95 support where they were at risk of becoming destitute while waiting on a decision from the Home Office, and the figure was one less than the six being supported last September.

Across the UK, 112,187 asylum seekers were receiving support at the end of December. This was up 3% on 109,024 at the end of September.

Of them, 38,079 were being housed temporarily in hotels – the second quarterly rise in a row.

Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and are not able to support themselves independently.

They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in the accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.

Mubeen Bhutta, director of policy, research and advocacy for the British Red Cross, said: "Behind today's numbers are real men, women and children who have been forced to flee their homes. Too many are making perilous journeys to find safety, because they have no other option."

She added the Government must create more safe routes to prevent people taking dangerous journeys to reach the UK.

"Without them, efforts to protect vulnerable people are unlikely to be effective," she said.