New film featuring Levenmouth pupils on climate projects debuts at Adam Smith
‘Levenmouth: A Climate Beacon?’ will premiere at the Create Film Fife networking and film showcase event at the Lang Toun venue on Friday, May 24, from 7:00pm.
With the imminent arrival of the Levenmouth Rail Link between Edinburgh and Leven, it looks to highlight a number of climate-themed projects in the area that seek to create a “green transformation” and offer new opportunities for local residents.
Throughout the film, pupils from Levenmouth Academy visit and learn about a number of organisations, volunteers, and climate initiatives from across the Levenmouth area. Contributors to the film include SGN (Scottish Gas Networks), CLEAR Buckhaven & Methil, Kennoway Pump Track, Buckhaven’s Community Trade Hub, the Leven Programme, and the Bats Wood - a growing space project based next to the school, where students have the opportunity to engage in outdoor learning.
Pupils also share their own thoughts on the “green transformation”, offering honest and candid insights about the changes taking place in and around their homes.
The project has been developed as a collaboration between pupils and the Kirkcaldy-based video production business MidgieBite Media. The project was produced by Duncan Zuill, an additional support needs teacher at the school, who is also the founder and chair of Bats Wood, and filmed and edited by Gavin Hugh of MidgieBite Media.
Duncan said: “I believe that the pupils will remember the pieces they helped with for a long time, because they have taken part in a project that makes a difference. We’ve also made a product that we can be proud of. The film has turned out very well and I think it’s a very honest film. We’ve captured a moment in the history of Levenmouth and the various people and projects underway there. “
The film will premiere as part of Create Film Fife’s Fife Filmmaker’s Networking Night, hosted by Gavin who said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the pupils at Levenmouth Academy on this project. This film project represents what Create Film Fife was set up to do, which was to help connect new people with filmmaking opportunities in Fife.”
