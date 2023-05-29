New film promotes Kirkcaldy through the eyes of renowned economist Adam Smith

Adam Smith looks across the coast line of Kirkcaldy in a scene from the promo film

The globally renowned economist and philosopher is regarded as the Lang Toun’s most famous son, and the 300th anniversary of his birth is being celebrated with a host of events in Kirkcaldy in June.

Welcome to Fife has now launched “Adam Smith and Kirkcaldy: A Wealth of Inspiration” - a short promotional film to promote the Lang Toun. It follows Smith through the town and experiences Kirkcaldy as a destination for tourists and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by Lang Toun based Midgiebite Media, it highlights the town's unique appeal, transports viewers on a virtual exploration of Kirkcaldy's landscapes - from its cafes to its parks, beaches,and theatre.