News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

New film promotes Kirkcaldy through the eyes of renowned economist Adam Smith

A new film has been made to celebrate Kirkcaldy as the home of Adam Smith ahead of his tercentenary celebrations.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Adam Smith looks across the coast line of Kirkcaldy in a scene from the promo filmAdam Smith looks across the coast line of Kirkcaldy in a scene from the promo film
Adam Smith looks across the coast line of Kirkcaldy in a scene from the promo film

The globally renowned economist and philosopher is regarded as the Lang Toun’s most famous son, and the 300th anniversary of his birth is being celebrated with a host of events in Kirkcaldy in June.

Welcome to Fife has now launched “Adam Smith and Kirkcaldy: A Wealth of Inspiration” - a short promotional film to promote the Lang Toun. It follows Smith through the town and experiences Kirkcaldy as a destination for tourists and visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Created by Lang Toun based Midgiebite Media, it highlights the town's unique appeal, transports viewers on a virtual exploration of Kirkcaldy's landscapes - from its cafes to its parks, beaches,and theatre.

One of the key highlights is the prominence of Smith who lived in Kirkcaldy most of his life. The film pays homage to his significant contributions and positions Kirkcaldy as a place where visitors can immerse themselves in his story.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife