New film promotes Kirkcaldy through the eyes of renowned economist Adam Smith
The globally renowned economist and philosopher is regarded as the Lang Toun’s most famous son, and the 300th anniversary of his birth is being celebrated with a host of events in Kirkcaldy in June.
Welcome to Fife has now launched “Adam Smith and Kirkcaldy: A Wealth of Inspiration” - a short promotional film to promote the Lang Toun. It follows Smith through the town and experiences Kirkcaldy as a destination for tourists and visitors.
Created by Lang Toun based Midgiebite Media, it highlights the town's unique appeal, transports viewers on a virtual exploration of Kirkcaldy's landscapes - from its cafes to its parks, beaches,and theatre.
One of the key highlights is the prominence of Smith who lived in Kirkcaldy most of his life. The film pays homage to his significant contributions and positions Kirkcaldy as a place where visitors can immerse themselves in his story.