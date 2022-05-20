New food and drink courtyard in Kirkcaldy town centre launches this weekend

The new venture launches at the Kings Live Lounge at midday on Saturday, and will showcase craft beers from a Lang Toun business.

The tables and chairs will be set out in the courtyard behind the Live Lounge on the Esplanade - and the team behind it hope it will be a hit with locals and visitors this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Grant, of Grain Schooner, in the Kings Courtyard which launches this weekend (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Grain Schooner, which is based at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, is provide craft beers, ciders and other drinks, and there will be food from the Tiffin which makes homemade Indian Vegan food.

There will also be acoustic music to help create a chilled summer atmosphere.

The opening day runs until 6:00pm and is open to all to drop in.