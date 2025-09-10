New frontline roles as Kirkcaldy charity supports more new carers

Fife Carers Centre is strengthening its services with two new frontline roles to help meet the growing demand from unpaid carers across the region.

The Kirkcaldy-based charity has welcomed a parent carer support worker, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, who will provide dedicated help to parents and guardians of children with disabilities or additional support needs.

A family carer support worker, part funded by The Robertson Trust, will focus on families in crisis or at risk of breakdown.

Both staff members will work directly with carers one-to-one and in groups, deliver information sessions and workshops, and make sure carers are in the driving seat – supported to have their own life, interests and enjoyment alongside their caring role.

The expansion comes at a critical time. In just six months, Fife Carers Centre, based in Commercial Street, has supported more than 2000 new carers – people who had never accessed its services before.

Evan Carrie, training and development manager, said: “This funding is needed more than ever. Many parent carers don’t see themselves as carers, yet they carry an additional and significant role.

“Our parent carer support worker, Emma McLelland, is already working closely with schools, the NHS and other services across Fife to make sure families get the help they need.

We’re also pleased to be offering more intensive support through our family carer support worker, Jayne Hodge, who helps carers recognise the changes they may need to protect their wellbeing, advocates on their behalf, and ensures they access support in their own right. At a time when we’re seeing a worrying rise in carers in crisis who are often struggling with their own mental health, this is a vital service.”

Securing this funding is a real achievement. Demand is rising sharply, and charities are having to compete harder than ever for limited resources – so we’re proud to be able to provide this much-needed support.

With the two new roles in place, Fife Carers Centre is set to make an even bigger difference to the lives of unpaid carers and families across Fife. For more information, please visit www.fifecarerscentre.org.