New funding boost in bid to transform old BMX track in Fife town

The Scottish Government and sportscotland have invested £75,000 in the new pump track in Kennoway.

It was one of nine projects to secure funding worth a total of £1.5m.

It will help to transform the old BMX track into a facility capable of hosting major events – which would be the first of its kind in the Kingdom - and work could be finished by next summer.

The proposed pump track in Kennoway

It is estimated that the new track, which would be suitable for bikes, scooters, skateboards and skates, will cost around £150,000.

The support was warmly welcomed locally.

Dave Paterson, Fife Council's community manager, said: "This is an exciting project for the Kennoway area with the new pump track creating recreational sporting and physical activity opportunities through cycling.

"Fife Council and its partner the Sandy Brae Community Centre Management Committee welcomes sportscotland’s funding.”

Maree Todd MSP, Sports Minister said: “I am delighted to see this investment in community and club cycling projects across Scotland which will hopefully encourage more people to take up cycling for the benefits to their physical, mental and social health.

“I want us to build on the enthusiasm for cycling this year and see even more people choosing to cycle for recreation and active travel.

“Scotland hosting the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships gives us a great opportunity to use the power of the bike to help meet our transport, health and environmental aims, as well as supporting the events industry through its recovery.

“This funding will support that opportunity by developing accessible community facilities, helping with our ambitions to support participation across all groups, tackle inequalities, and help more people lead active lives.

“As part of Scotland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen thousands of people embrace the benefits of cycling, and I hope that the excitement generated as we build up to this major event will encourage even more people to get active on their bikes”.

The 2023 world event takes place in Glasgow and across the country.

