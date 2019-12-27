New Gaelic group to start in Cupar

A new Gaelic group is to be started in Cupar.

The group, run by Fife Gaelic, is due to start in late January/early February, providing a place for everyone, from the experienced speakers to new learners, a space to practice the language.

The organisation currently runs conversation clubs in Dunfermline and Glenrothes.

Iain MacIver, chair of Fife Gaelic, said he hoped that the meetings would be ‘light-hearted’, with different activities used to keep them fun.

Iain said there were people in the Cupar area who were at different experience levels, and that he hoped they would be able to help each other become more confident using Gaelic.

“The biggest challenge for people is crossing the bridge from being in a classroom situation to having the confidence to speak it to other people,” he said.

“We are hoping to attract native speakers who can help, people who have been learning for a long time and people who are not that confident but have the vocabulary. Everyone will be able to help everyone else.”

Iain was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, where Gaelic was his native language and he knew just a few words of English.

He said the language was “in real danger” and that he wanted to keep it alive.

“I’m passionate about Gaelic, and not just because I’m a native speaker,” he said.

“It’s about the culture and everything that surrounds it. When people come to learn Gaelic, they are not just learning the language but a lot of other stuff about Gaelic culture, music. It opens up a new world for them.

“We know the language is in danger now and it would be a real shame if the language was to die out because we didn’t work hard enough to keep it. I see the real need to keep it alive.”

Iain said there has been a renewed interest in learning Gaelic in Fife, in part helped by the language website Duolingo adding it to its list of learnable languages.

To keep up-to-date with the group, visit www.facebook.com/FifeGaelicGroup.