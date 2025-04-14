New glamping plans revealed for site of former Muddy Boots adventure play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of a former popular Fife adventure play area could become home to a new glamping business.

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to launch the holiday accommodation where Muddy Boots operated at Balmalcolm Den.

The proposal from Moira Sampson, of Bamalcolm, is to site six shepherds huts and pitches for eight motorhomes, plus amenities, to offer more accommodation for tourists.

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Formerly Muddy Boots’ children's outdoor play centre, the proposed site has been a popular place for the community for many years. Through a change in ownership, the site now aims to be an environmentally conscious glamping/camping site for locals and tourists.”

An artist's impression of how the shepherds huts could look (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The applicant wants to use shepherds huts as accommodation which would be available on a nightly basis along with ten pitches and spaces for motorhomes.

The statement added: “The small-scale, sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists visiting the area on short breaks and weekend stays. The site is proposed to be in operation year-round, making it an excellent option for visitors to retreat and access everything the area has to offer in all seasons.

The proposed development will expand the tourism market by providing a unique accommodation offering for overnight guests visiting the area. Muddy Boots closed due to external reasons and the site operators wish to continue utilising this land for community benefit.“

It said the development would allow visitors to spend time outdoors and added: “Glamping installations require minimal groundwork and non-harmful construction practices. We believe the proposed small-scale glamping huts, built from natural materials, will provide an ecologically viable accommodation solution, suited to the area.

“The concept of glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK, with standards and guests’ expectations on the rise. This site is intended to be amongst the best available in the area and provide an exciting new alternative, offering guests a secluded retreat in nature and high-quality, modern glamping accommodation.” The site would be operated as a typical year-round holiday let, with the glamping huts being rented out on a per-nightly basis. Visitors would likely be couples and small families -party groups will not be permitted.

“The site will be marketed as a peaceful and relaxing retreat in nature, which should mean noise from guests is not a consideration.” it added.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.