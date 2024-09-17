Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to ensure the preservation of the historic Mary Pit winding wheel has begun.

A sub-group set up on the back of a report has met for the first time, and it is now looking for funding to drive the project forward. The wheel at Lochore Meadows is a vital piece of the Kingdom’s mining heritage.

The report from Fife Council’s bridges and structures team was sent to Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and has been reviewed and presented to local councillors.

Key findings showed that, despite being over 100 years old, the Mary Pit Winding Wheel is in good condition, particularly the wheel element itself. Importantly, it is not structurally dangerous. As a scheduled monument, any investigative or restoration work requires ongoing involvement and permissions from HES.

The Mary Pit winding wheel at Lochore (Pic: Fife Council)

Efforts will now focus on retaining the historical appearance and developing interpretation boards to highlight its significance. Local heritage groups and the Friends of Lochore Meadows will play a crucial role in a community-led funding approach.

Councillor Alex Campbell, Cowdenbeath area convenor, said: “The restoration of the Mary Pit Winding Wheel is a significant project for our community. We are committed to preserving this important part of our history and are excited to see the local heritage sub-group taking charge. Their dedication and the involvement of the wider community will be key to securing the necessary funding and ensuring the successful conservation of this historic landmark.”

The next steps include a meeting in October where the sub-group will meet with HES to start funding applications. Further investigative work will determine the exact conservation needs and associated costs, and all efforts will be in line with scheduled monument consent requirements.