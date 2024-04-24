New group’s survey on St Andrews Links Trust amid concerns locals squeezed out by record visitor numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The St Andrews Resident Golfers Association (STARGA) is also seeking their views on the Links Trust which has run the town’s courses, including the world renowned Old Course, for the last five decades.

There are around 700 resident ticket holders in St Andrews, and the association said there was a feeling that their “golfing experience” had been impacted by the boom in overseas visitors getting tee-times.

The organisation has launched a website which it said is a “central platform for all resident golfers of St Andrews” with the aim of gathering and reflecting their opinions of the sport on the town’s links courses. The website doesn’t identify any of the individuals behind the newly-formed association.

The Old Course hosts the world's greatest golfers as well as record numbers from overseas, and it has 700 locals who also want tee-times (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In a press release issued this week, a spokesperson said: “Since 1974 the courses have been run very effectively by the St Andrews Links Trust (SALT) but circumstances in the last 50 years have changed dramatically.

“The act setting up the links trust initially had a focus on St Andrews residents, but as golf has grown and visitor numbers have increased there is a feeling that the golfing experience of residents has been impacted. This initiative is to ask golfers what their views on the current arrangements are and what if any changes they would like to see. We would like as many golfers as possible to engage with us so that we can get a clear understanding about how residents feel. ”

STARGA said it hopes by engaging with it residents it will become clearer as to what the views and issues are from a local golfer perspective - and once there is clarity, it intends to raise them with the relevant authorities “to promote change.”

Its website said: “For example a local time could apply only to those with resident tickets. SALT is clearly a significant player but Fife Council, elected politicians and the Scottish Government all have a role to play in supporting the resident golfer. This is why the association wishes to learn the views of resident golfers to see if there is a case for change.”

The association said it was “a unique privilege” to be able to play golf in St Andrews. The high standards of its courses and facilities are largely funded by income from visitors, residents and other links ticket holders.

The website added: “Benefits from the Links extend to the wider north east Fife and Scottish economies. Consequently there are many competing interests in maintaining the quality of the golf experience available in St Andrews and a balance must be struck between these. “

The Links Trust was set up by a 1974 act of parliament at Westminster to “maintain the links for the residents of the town of St Andrews and others resorting thereto”. It has eight trustees.