New guidance marks end of need for face masks in health venues and care homes

The advice covers all hospitals, health centres, community sectors, primary care facilities and care homes across Fife, and and is relevant for staff, patients and visitors.

Guidance has been reviewed by Scottish Government following the high uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations, especially amongst residents of care homes, reduced severity of illness and hospitalisations, and availability of treatments for the virus that led to a global lockdown.

Patients and visitors may choose to continue to wear a face mask if they prefer - and the guidance remains that you should not visit hospital or a health care setting if you are feeling unwell.

Facemask restrictions have been lifted for health premises and care homes

Alex McMahon, chief nursing officer said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.

“We recognise that some staff may have concerns around the withdrawal of this guidance and would expect organisations to undertake individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

