New guidance marks end of need for face masks in health venues and care homes
New Scottish Government guidance comes into effect from today (Tuesday) which means face masks no longer need to be worn in health and care settings, including adult care homes.
The advice covers all hospitals, health centres, community sectors, primary care facilities and care homes across Fife, and and is relevant for staff, patients and visitors.
Guidance has been reviewed by Scottish Government following the high uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations, especially amongst residents of care homes, reduced severity of illness and hospitalisations, and availability of treatments for the virus that led to a global lockdown.
Patients and visitors may choose to continue to wear a face mask if they prefer - and the guidance remains that you should not visit hospital or a health care setting if you are feeling unwell.
Alex McMahon, chief nursing officer said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.
“We recognise that some staff may have concerns around the withdrawal of this guidance and would expect organisations to undertake individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.
“We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them. We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”