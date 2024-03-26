New Help for Heroes cafe sessions to run in Dunfermline

A new cafe that is aimed at helping to support the local armed forces community and their family members is encouraging people to attend.
By Callum McCormack
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Ex-armed forces and family members are invited to drop by the new Help for Heroes café in Dunfermline.

The next free Help for Heroes cafe is open at Costa Coffee, Halbeath Retail Park, on Tuesday, 9 April at 11:00am.

These cafes enable the local armed forces community to come together, meet new people and find out what support is available from Help for Heroes.

The cafe will operate out of Costa Coffee, Halbeath Retail Park, on Tuesday, 9 April at 11:00am (Pic: Submitted)The cafe will operate out of Costa Coffee, Halbeath Retail Park, on Tuesday, 9 April at 11:00am (Pic: Submitted)
The cafe will operate out of Costa Coffee, Halbeath Retail Park, on Tuesday, 9 April at 11:00am (Pic: Submitted)

The cafe is open to all who have served in the armed forces.

A spokesperson for Help for Heroes said: “The charity is determined to get more people across Fife the help they need, whenever or wherever they served in the military.”

A number of Help for Heroes cafes are run throughout the country.

For more information about the full range of support available visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/

