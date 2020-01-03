New home at Fife aquarium for meerkats

The team at St Andrews Aquarium battled against the advent clock to finish off a new enclosure for their family of 13 meerkats.

The new enclosure, which re-opened this week, has almost doubled in size and comes with the added bonus of 30 metres of tunnels in which the meerkats can now play hide and seek.

John Mace, general manager of St Andrews Aquarium, said: “We’re really pleased that we managed to finish the meerkat enclosure just before Christmas.

“The meerkats have been settling in over the last few days while we’ve been enjoying the festive break and seem to very much enjoy their new tunnel system.”