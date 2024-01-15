News you can trust since 1871
New home for eight sharks at Fife aquarium

Eight marine residents are settling into their new home at a Fife aquarium.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
The lesser spotted catsharks have been rehomed at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry following the closure of Rhyl SeaQuarium in North Wales.

The octet arrived in the Kingdom last Wednesday and are settling into the quarantine area.

A spokesperson for Deep Sea World said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of a fellow aquarium closing and we are very pleased to be able to help them rehome some of their creatures following this unfortunate conclusion.”

Eight lesser spotted catsharks have a new home at Deep Sea World. (Pic: Deep Sea World)Eight lesser spotted catsharks have a new home at Deep Sea World. (Pic: Deep Sea World)
Eight lesser spotted catsharks have a new home at Deep Sea World. (Pic: Deep Sea World)

This species of catshark is one of the abundant sharks that exists in UK waters. Its back is brownish with dark stains and the first dorsal fin is closer to the tail than to the head. Their activity is mainly at night and they are carnivores.

Once the creatures have acclimatised to their new home, they will be introduced to the rockpools and main underwater tunnel within Deep Sea World.

They join the aquarium’s current collection of sharks, which included the banded catshark, bamboo catshark, bull huss and sand tiger sharks.

