New honour for Artie and Cilla, stars of the Singing Kettle
The duo were honoured by the Traditional Music & Song Association of Scotland (TMSA) at a ceremony at Glasgow Art Club on Wednesday.
Before creating the groundbreaking children’s stage show that made them household names, Cilla and Artie were stalwarts of the folk scene, performing at clubs across Scotland and England and at many festivals.
In 1982, they had the idea of releasing an album of traditional Scottish songs for children, and The Singing Kettle - named after their home village of Kingskettle - was conceived. Although initially reluctant to perform live shows for children, the project was to change their lives and catapult Scottish folksong into the mainstream.
Early BBC television broadcasts led to BAFTA awards, and they went on to produce over 100 DVDs, videos and CDs as well as selling out theatres across the country. The highly decorated duo was awarded MBEs by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 and inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
Cilla and Artie’s ties to the TMSA date back to 1971, when they married in Kinross on the exact day the TMSA run folk festival was taking place in town. Artie said: “It was a simple affair that turned into a great party when all our friends arrived for the start of the weekend.”
Fiona Campbell, TMSA national convenor, said: “Through their Singing Kettle shows, Cilla and Artie have tirelessly promoted traditional and folk music to families in a fun and educational way. For many generations, the giant kettles have been a magical musical gateway to the heritage of Scotland and it is still inspiring people to explore through it."
The TMSA, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026, has nurtured and supported several emerging and established folk acts.
Iona Fyfe, folk singer and committee member, said: “I’d wager that there isn’t an adult my age in Scotland whose childhood didn’t feature the songs and performances of The Singing Kettle. The intergenerational element of The Singing Kettle embodies the very spirit of folk music and Scottish culture”