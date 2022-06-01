New housing development launches on former lino factory land in Kirkcaldy

The Victoria Wynd development will bring 105 homes to vacant land to the east of Victoria Hospital on the site of the former Forbo Nairn linoleum factory.

Miller Homes got the go-ahead from Fife Council to build on the land last September.

And because the land is vacant and derelict, under council planning rules the housebuilder is also exempt from providing any contributions to local education, public art, green space or transport budgets.

The new development in Kirkcaldy

It is the developer’s second live development in Fife - it has an existing site at Lapwing Brae in Dunfermline.

The Lang Toun development will comprise of a mix of three and four-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached styles.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland East, said: “After the success of our Lapwing Brae development in Dunfermline, we are excited to be launching Victoria Wynd in Fife.

“The town of Kirkcaldy has fantastic amenities and gorgeous outdoor spaces, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth from the Bay,

“Victoria Wynd is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque place to call home that’s not far from Edinburgh and Dundee.”

The developer is confident demand for the new homes will be high.

The new homes come on to a market at a time where there is high demand but low supply.

Homes available include the four-bedroom Langwood with its dedicated home office; four-bedroom Maplewood.