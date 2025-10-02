New housing development with 45 social rent homes set for completion in Fife town

A new housing development in Kinglassie is due to be finished next month.

The Kingdom Housing Association project with Quale Homes will create 45 social rent properties within a wider private development at South of Hill View.

The project offers a mix of homes, from a two-bedroom amenity bungalow to a 4-bedroom detached home.

Last week, Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes visited the site. She said: “I am very pleased that the South of Hill View site has benefited from nearly £5m of Scottish Government funding – these new homes for social rent will go a long way towards supporting families and individuals.

From left: Robert Abercrombie (site manager), Tricia Hill (Kingdom’s development and sustainability director), Stephen Docherty (Quale Homes), Andrew McBroom (Kingdom senior development officer), Jenny Gilruth MSP, Dan Blake (Kingdom’s group director of communities). (Pic: Submitted)

“This is another example of the Scottish Government’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable homes, and demonstrates our progress towards achieving 110,000 new affordable homes by 2032.”

The development marks another success for Kingdom by offering affordable accommodation in an area where house prices can be problematic for many families. It has also boosted the local area with job opportunities. Student apprentices are employed on-site and work was offered to local sub-contractors, reflecting the community-first house-building system that Kingdom supports.

Andrew McBroom, Kingdom’s senior development officer, added: “We’re committed to providing high-quality, sustainable housing solutions that are adaptable for current and future customers.

“We’re grateful to our partners like Quale Homes who share this goal and work closely with us to make it a reality.”

With the total cost reaching nearly £9 million, Kingdom has financed 45% of the project, and the Scottish Government has provided the remaining 55%.

The first phase of 25 homes has already been delivered, with the remainder due to be completed in November.