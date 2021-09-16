New interactive attraction to bring zombies to Edinburgh and Easter Road

Edinburgh Zombie Experience

The exciting new family attraction comes to Easter Road stadium next month, when the Famous Five Stand will be transformed into the emergency holding facility of shady medical corporation – it’s the place where Zeobiotech harvest ​zombie ​organs to save the living. ​

The Edinburgh​ Zombie Experience, an hour-long interactive performance is the brainchild of Derek Douglas, producer of Edinburgh Little Theatre.

With jump scares, real 'live' zombies and puzzles to solve, it's a cross between a ghost walk, an escape room and the Crystal Maze. It's also a project that has been half a decade in the making.

“About five years ago I had the idea of doing a zombie experience in Edinburgh,” says the event’s creator. “Five years on, everything has now fallen into place to make it happen at Easter Road Stadium.”

In the Edinburgh Zombie Experience, which will run until November 14, visitors will find themselves in a terrifying world. Zombies have appeared in Edinburgh, created by a suspected virus. Zeobiotech are cultivating their organs for human transplant in their emergency facility at Easter Road, where locals - you - can see the work they do.

Set up after a security breach that saw a few zombies escape, ZeoBioTech has arranged site visits to put locals' fears to rest. Of course, during the tour things don't quite go to plan. Will you manage to escape to the clutches of the undead horde?

“When visitors arrive they will be greeted by the CEO and then be taken by guards to witness a zombie autopsy... where something goes wrong,” elaborates Douglas.

He continues, “Distracted by a member of the public, the professor performing the autopsy gets bitten by a zombie. That forces a full lock down of the facility. Trapped in the middle of a major event, visitors, with help from the guards, must attempt to work out the escape route and avoid being turned into zombies themselves.”

Played by local actors, the zombies and the dramatic scenario are brought to life by a 20-strong cast and company. Suitable for ages 12+, tours take place every 15 minutes, with a maximum of 25 people on each tour.

Douglas adds, “In light of the need to be Covid aware, the wearing of masks and hand sanitising have been written into the experience, after all, we don't know where the zombies have been.

“The Edinburgh Zombie Experience is something the city has been crying out for and we're really excited about it - we've just started test run-throughs with the actors.”

He also has a word of advice for those taking part, “The experience is best when you're wearing comfortable clothes and shoes that allow you to move around easily and, please, no skirts, kilts or dresses as there is some crawling involved.”