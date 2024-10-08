Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The remarkable life of Jennie Lee is being recalled in a new play which comes to her home town in Fife on what would have been her 120th birthday.

The ground-breaking politician who was the UK’s first ever Arts Minister and went on to found the Open University will have her story told to a new generation in Tomorrow Is A New Day which has five performances next month. Fittingly, it opens in her home town at the Lochgelly Centre on November 1 for two nights before then transferring to Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline. Ticket info at www.onfife.com

The cast of three is also basing itself at the Lochgelly venue for rehearsals which start this week - and if the shows are a success, there is hope of a wider tour in the future

Tomorrow Is A New Day takes its name from the book Lee wrote in 1939, and tells her remarkable life. She grew up in Fife, was Dux at Beath High School, and was elected as an MP at the age of 24 at a time when women couldn’t vote until they turned 30.

Jennie Lee opens an exhibition on the Suffragette Movement at TUC headquarters in London, 1968 (Pic: TSPL)

Matthew Knights, artistic director and writer, said: “She came from here and a lot of people will know her story, but when these stories relate to ordinary working class, they don’t get the same mainstream attention that someone like Churchill does - and Jennie was in Parliament attacking him.” Lee’s very first speech in the Commons accused Churchill of “cant, corruption, and incompetence” and it was noted her gestures were “more fitting to the storming of platforms than the measured tones expected from a young MP in the House."

Matthew’s play - five years in the making - looks back at her early years in Fife and her achievements in politics and beyond, and the legacy she left.

“I had a job with Fife Council as a housing office and worked around Fife and that helped to sharpen this idea, “ he said. “I went to Lochgelly and there was a theatre but not a lot to remember Jennie by. We started work on the play in 2018 and went to Lochgelly Theatre to share some early stage readings with local people. We also did a reading at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline. The pandemic put those readings online and now. With funding, we are able to take the premiere back to Lochgelly.” Preserving the stories of the past for the present and future generations is key for Matthew’s company.

“You see remnants of the past everywhere. We have to retell these stories before they are lost. Whether that’s via film or a play on stage we keep them alive and explain them to the next generation.

“Jennie’s parents ran the Arcade Hotel in Cowdenbeath around 1900-08 where travelling entertainers would stay -below it was a theatre! Someone took me to the spot and you can imagine it standing there. She also lived through the 1929 depression the General Strike of ‘26 which would have had huge impact on mining communities. People nowadays won’t have memories of that but they can draw a link to the strike of 1984-85.” Matthew hails the creation of the Open University as Lee’s greatest achievement - one that opened up a world of education to millions of people - and described her career as “phenomenal; she wanted to change the world.”

And her views were formed in Fife - core beliefs that stayed with her throughout her life.

“Jennie went to the House of Lords in her later years,” said Matthew. “That asks the question what would a young Jennie Lee ask of the older Jennie Lee? It’s an exploration of power and how to get change you have to compromise.”

The play, created by Knights Theatre, is supported by Creative Scotland, OnFife and the Open University in Scotland. At the Carnegie Hall shows there are plans to have musicians in the foyer including one who has written a song for the renowned Fifer.

“I want to keep the folk memory alive,” said Matthew. “Jennie grew up in a mining family and they had great story tellers. I learned so much researching this play - it was also interesting to look back to see the role of culture and theatre too. Now we bring people together for one night to tell her story.”