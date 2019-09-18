New jobs as McDonald’s completes make-over in Kirkcaldy

Six new jobs have been created at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kirkcaldy following a digital make-over.

The outlet in Asda on Carberry Road in Kirkcaldy is the last of franchisee Jimmy Patrick’s six restaurants across Fife and Perth to be converted.

It now boasts self-service kiosks and table service, resulting in staff numbers being increased.

Mr Patrick – who employs 150 staff across two restaurants in town – said: “I’m proud to be able to offer my customers a larger and improved space to enjoy their McDonald’s experience in this newly refurbished digital store.

“We’ve been operating in the Fife community for 24 years now and recently opened a new restaurant in Glenrothes.

“We’ve also recently introduced McDelivery in Kirkcaldy, which has been popular with customers and is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our local customers with the food they want, when and how they want it.”

Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets, interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.