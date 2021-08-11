Youngsters from Alba School of Dance will be performing in the garden at Laws Close in the Merchants’ Quarter on Saturday from 10.00am to noon.

The new school, which started holding classes at Raeburn Hall in Kirkcaldy last month, has around 20 students aged from three to 11.

The school principal is Stacey Walker who has over 25 years of dance experience within the industry.

Dancers from the Alba School of Dance will perform in the town's Merchants' Quarter on Saturday.

She was trained by the Royal Academy Of Dance and Imperial Society Of Teachers Of Dancing. Born and raised in Kirkcaldy, Stacey is also a former dance teacher with The Gail Neish Dance Studios.

She started up the new dance school as the former studio she had been teaching at before the pandemic is not re-opening.

She welcomed locals to pop along and see her dancers in action this weekend.

She said: “Our dance classes are designed for both the beginner or experienced dancer, where children can gain confidence and make new friends. Classes are held at the Raeburn hall, Kirkcaldy where a long history of previous dance classes and schools have held classes over generations.”

Stacey is hoping to promote her dance school this weekend and she also revealed her plans for future events. She added: “The aim of the dance display on Saturday is to raise awareness of the school as well as the Merchants’ Quarter. I am also hoping to hold displays for local care home residents.”

