New Kirkcaldy dance school members stage special display in town's Merchants' Quarter
Members of a new Kirkcaldy dance school stepped out for a special display in the town at the weekend.
Youngsters from Alba School of Dance performed in the garden at Laws Close in the Merchants’ Quarter on Saturday morning.
The new school has started holding classes at Raeburn Hall in Kirkcaldy and has around 20 students aged from three to 11.
The school principal is Stacey Walker who has over 25 years of dance experience within the industry.
Stacey said: “The girls all enjoyed themselves and we had a great turn out. Many parents and grandparents came along with spectators from the Merchants House Cafe. We even had some new starts come along to see us perform before joining.
“With my youngest children we demonstrated what we would do in our class – Disney songs and nursery rhymes, using some of our props such as teddies, fairy wands and pompoms. Our older girls had been working on a few pieces to show.”