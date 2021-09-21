New Kirkcaldy dance school members to perform for residents at town care home

Youngsters from Alba School of Dance will be performing outside Raith Manor care home in Oriel Road this Saturday at 2:00pm.

The new school, which started holding classes at Raeburn Hall in Kirkcaldy in July, has over 30 students aged from three to 11.

The school principal is Stacey Walker who has over 25 years of dance experience within the industry.

Youngsters from Alba School of Dance in Kirkcaldy are set to perform at Raith Manor care home in Kirkcaldy this Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

She was trained by the Royal Academy Of Dance and Imperial Society Of Teachers Of Dancing. Born and raised in Kirkcaldy, Stacey is also a former dance teacher with The Gail Neish Dance Studios.

Stacey explained why her students are dancing at the care home this weekend.

She said: “Last year in the first lockdown my daughter and I went along and gave the residents a little performance just the two of us.

"We wanted to cheer people up and do something nice. I have wanted to do this again so with starting up my own dance school the perfect opportunity.

“I plan to have around 15 dancers from six years to high school age, including my own daughter who dances and likes to help out with the younger ones’ classes.

“The older girls have been working on a couple of routines in their jazz class – we plan to showcase a short display of ballet and jazz styles. The display will last approximately 30-45 minutes. Just enough for the residents to enjoy time outside.”

She added: “The dancers are really looking forward to it.”

