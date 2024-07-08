New Kirkcaldy takeaway adds restaurant facility to its premises
Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy launched early in May at the new retail development at the top of Rosslyn Street, just next to Fife Ice Arena. It was the latest business to move into the site that was once a car wash and formerly home to Kingsway Entertainments before being demolished and redeveloped.
Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken is a UK-wide franchise which already has a base in Rosyth. The company’s first outlet in the Lang Toun has now been given permission to form an ancillary restaurant to its Pottery Street premises. The approval came from Fife Council with operating hours of between 9:00am and 11:00pm to protect the amenity of adjoining commercial units and nearby residents.
Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy opened just one month after the launch of anchor tenant, Avens Convenience Store - operated by Nisa - with the Salvation Army and Sun Shack completing the development which has brought a gap site back into use.
