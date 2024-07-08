Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fast food restaurant which opened its doors in Kirkcaldy earlier this year is set to add a restaurant to its premises.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy launched early in May at the new retail development at the top of Rosslyn Street, just next to Fife Ice Arena. It was the latest business to move into the site that was once a car wash and formerly home to Kingsway Entertainments before being demolished and redeveloped.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken is a UK-wide franchise which already has a base in Rosyth. The company’s first outlet in the Lang Toun has now been given permission to form an ancillary restaurant to its Pottery Street premises. The approval came from Fife Council with operating hours of between 9:00am and 11:00pm to protect the amenity of adjoining commercial units and nearby residents.

