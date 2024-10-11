New Kirkcaldy women’s group launched on Facebook set for its launch meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new group set up to create a space space for women in Kirkcaldy is set to host its launch event.

Kirkcaldy's Uplifting Ladies was borne out of a post on Love Kirkcaldy which sparked over 400 comments.

Now Jodie Donaldson has set up a first meeting, which takes place at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday , October 16 at 7:00pm to discuss what people want from the group, how it can go forward and also to make new connections. The aim behind Kirkcaldy’s Uplifting Ladies is to create a space where people can be themselves.

Jodie explained: “There has been a lot of talk about men’s health and the support available in light of recent sad losses, but maybe not so much for women - I feel sometimes women are overlooked because it is assumed that we share everything with our friends and sisters etc when this isn't always the case.

Kirkcaldy's uplifting ladies was borne out of a post on Love Kirkcaldy which sparked over 400 comments. (Pic: nikolapeskova/Pixabay)

“I put up a post on Love Kirkcaldy and 400 people commented with many saying it was much needed, and it took off from there.”

The group has its own dedicated page on Facebook, and the next step is the launch meeting to decide where it goes from here.

“We have Reiki teachers and therapists happy to do talks, but it’s also a chance to meet and maybe make new friends. I think we have around about 40-50 people coming along - I’ve been very pleased and surprised at the response. The page started with 70 members, now it has over 450. I know some people with anxiety who are going to meet and come together which is fantastic – it’s open to all women to come along.”